I was a sophomore in college when Sept. 11 happened. Like everyone else, I remember a lot of confusion in the aftermath of that day. It wasn’t until about a week later when a letter from my father drove home the impact.
“The world has forever changed,” he wrote.
That’s the line that stuck in my brain nearly two decades later. My dad wasn’t prone to hyperbole. He didn’t make grand, definitive statements. Of course, his blunt assessment then was correct.
Unfortunately, my father’s words hold true for today’s current crisis.
Like everyone else, farmers and ranchers have seen their world turned upside down in a short amount of time. The confluence of an oil price war, COVID-19 and the fallout from both have hammered the agricultural sector.
The pain is widespread. Prices have cratered in nearly every corner of agriculture. May corn is down 15 percent from mid-January because of cratering demand for ethanol. Cotton, a small but growing crop in Kansas, is off nearly 30 percent. The “silver lining” for crops is soybeans, down 10 percent.
Despite lower grain prices, livestock producers are seeing free-falling prices as well. Hogs and live cattle are off more than 30 percent, while dairy is off by similar margins.
No marketing plan accounts for such rapid declines. Markets are in turmoil because there’s no basis to guide future decisions. Upended supply chains are straining to recalibrate to the dynamics of our presently slowed society that has wrecked our world.
While I can’t comprehend the situations so many find themselves in, I know we are all struggling to come to grips with enduring this crisis at a distance. I also know there are countless people who are still working behind the scenes to either mitigate the economic effects or end the pandemic.
I know this because I’ve seen it firsthand these past few weeks at Kansas Farm Bureau (KFB), where our mission is to strengthen agriculture and the lives of Kansans through advocacy, education and service.
Separately these may seem like small things, but they’re small things within our control. That’s how we get past the confusion and gain clarity as we begin to rebuild a world forever changed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.