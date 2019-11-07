Stan Slaughter, a Kansas City-based artist and educator, has been traveling the country singing songs and sharing knowledge with kids and adults since 1987.
Slaughter helped create the very first Earth Day celebration in Kansas City and has gone on to become the region’s best known and most honored environmental educator and speaker.
Slaughter will make a presentation called “Compost is the Answer — What was the Question?” at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 12, at the Marais des Cygnes Extension District located at 104 S. Brayman St. in Paola. The event is open to the public.
The presentation on composting will cover topics such as:
- How to make dirt come alive into vibrant soil and why that’s important for your health and the climate
- How composting works and how to manage a compost pile through the seasons
- How to put vibrant health into your food and your body
- Where conventional agriculture went wrong and how we can make more money as we fix it.
To support his work, Stan has created a series of five environmentally-themed music albums; a national bestseller card game, Compost Gin; a Compost Poster; and a Worm Compost Poster displayed on many agency and classroom walls. With his trusty guitar, he sings his message with songs such as: “Put Me in the Compost Pile” and “Feed It to the Worms,” according to a news release from the Extension District.
With an M.A. in Biology, Slaughter has taught biology and physics for 11 years, worked for the Carter Administration on energy conservation, and produced and presented over 4,000 programs to 400,000 students in 27 states. He has received almost 20 regional, state-level and international awards and honors, including U.S. Composting Council Educator of the Year in 2000. In addition, he received a personal invitation from HRH Prince Charles to speak on composting at a festival in England in 2016, according to the release.
