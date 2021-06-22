Miami County Conservation District, Missouri Organic Recycling, Paola Free Library and Casa Somerset Sustainable Learning Center are coming together for a soil and composting day at Casa Somerset on Sunday, June 27.
The event, which is part of the Paola Free Library’s Tails & Tales Summer Reading Program, is being called “Compost-A-Palooza!” Visitors can stop by any time between 1 and 4 p.m. at Casa Somerset, which is located at 16315 W. 287th St.
Visitors will be able to check out the Miami County Conservation District’s soil tunnel trailer and explore what it looks like walking through an underground tunnel. The trailer features soils and explains the interactions of natural resources underground, according to a news release.
Stan Slaughter of Missouri Organic Recycling, also known as “Stan the Eco-Troubadour,” will be singing and entertaining the crowd with songs like “Earthworm” and “Food too Good to Waste.” Slaughter is one of the leading minds on composting in the United States, according to the release.
Christine Thomas Hursey of the Casa Somerset Sustainable Learning Center will be leading tours of her registered Monarch Watch Butterfly Garden. She predominately uses native plants in her garden, and she will answer questions about starting a Monarch/butterfly garden and maintaining one, according to the release.
Miami County composting expert Janette Everhart of Family View Farms will talk about selling compost in Miami County.
Mike Hursey of the Casa Somerset Sustainable Learning Center will be talking about Hugelkultur, which is a horticultural technique in which a mound of compostable material is later planted as a raised bed. He will also talk about the importance of soil.
Attendees will also be able to buy products directly from local farmers and food vendors, including authentic Mexican tamales, tostadas and empanadas. Visitors can also bring a picnic lunch or bottle of wine to enjoy as the tour the grounds, according to the release.
Interested people can register for the event online at www.paolalibrary.org/adults/upcoming-events/.
