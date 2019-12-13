LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Atticus Sondy, a 16-year-old Paola High School junior, recently earned first place in the market egg judging event during the National 4-H Poultry and Egg Conference.
The conference took place Nov. 20 and 21 at the Kentucky Exposition Center in Louisville, Ky.
The local egg-judging team also earned second place in market egg judging and eighth place overall, according to a news release.
The 4-H Poultry Judging Team of Sondy, Peyton Sherron, Alyssa Sherron and Ciara Arnold earned the right to compete at the national convention after winning first place at the state fair earlier this year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.