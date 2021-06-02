During the next few weeks, USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service (NASS) will conduct two major inquiries, contacting nearly 5,600 producers across Kansas to determine crop acreage and stock levels as of June 1.
Data for the June Agricultural Survey will be gathered via the Internet, mail, or by phone interview. Producers are asked to provide information on planted acres, acres expected to be harvested, and grain stocks. This survey also collects data on livestock inventory, cash rents, land values, and value of sales.
NASS will publish the results in a series of USDA reports, including the Acreage and Grain Stocks reports, on June 30.
These and all NASS reports are available online at www.nass.usda.gov/Publications/.
