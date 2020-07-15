The Kansas Department of Agriculture (KDA) recently informed Miami County that a suspected case of vesicular stomatitis virus (VSV) has been confirmed.
The case was first suspected on July 7, and a 14-day quarantine was immediately begun on the animal(s) involved. VSV has now been confirmed in at least nine counties in Kansas and has affected more than 125 premises, primarily in the south-central region of the state, but that region is expanding, according to a news release.
VSV is a viral disease which primarily affects horses, but can also affect cattle, sheep, goats, swine, llamas and alpacas. At this time, all confirmed cases of VSV in Kansas are horses, although some cattle have shown clinical signs and confirmatory laboratory results are pending, according to the release.
“This outbreak is still very active in Kansas, and we encourage all owners of horses and other livestock to continue to be vigilant,” said Dr. Justin Smith, animal health commissioner. “Monitor your animals for symptoms of VSV and be in communication with your veterinarian if you see anything of concern. The most effective way to slow the spread of this virus is to take aggressive steps to limit exposure to insects that are the primary source of infection.”
In horses, VSV is typically characterized by lesions which appear as crusting scabs on the muzzle, lips, ears, coronary bands, or ventral abdomen. Other clinical signs of the disease include fever and the formation of blister-like lesions in the mouth and on the dental pad, tongue, lips, nostrils, ears, hooves and teats. Infected animals may refuse to eat and drink, which can lead to weight loss, according to the release.
Vesicular stomatitis can be painful for infected animals and costly to their owners. Although it is rare, humans can also become infected with the disease when handling affected animals and can develop flu-like symptoms.
The primary way the virus is transmitted is from biting insects like black flies, sand flies and midges. Owners should institute robust measures to reduce flies and other insects where animals are housed. VSV can also be spread by nose-to-nose contact between animals.
The virus itself usually runs its course in five to seven days, and it can take up to an additional seven days for the infected animal to recover from the symptoms. There are no approved vaccines for VSV, according to the release.
KDA has developed guidelines to assist organizations which are hosting shows and fairs across the state and have worked with many of them to consider how they can protect the health and safety of animals attending their events.
Kansas is one of six states in the U.S. to have confirmed cases of VSV this year. Because of the confirmed cases in Kansas, other states and Canada are likely to increase restrictions on livestock imports. Animal health officials strongly encourage all livestock owners and veterinarians to call the animal health authority in the destination location for the most current import requirements prior to travel, according to the release.
Information about VSV can be found on the KDA website at www.agriculture.ks.gov/VSV.
VSV is considered a reportable disease in Kansas. If you observe clinical signs among your animals, contact your veterinarian right away. For questions about VSV in Kansas, contact the KDA Division of Animal Health at (785) 564-6601.
