In 2021, Miami County Conservation District continued to expand and adapt to meet the changing needs of our lands and waters, our communities and the people who steward them.
Our agricultural landscape is rapidly giving way to industry, highways and housing. Traditional row-crop and livestock operations are still here, but an influx of many new farmers raising grass-fed beef, pastured poultry and pork, vegetables, fruits and other specialty crops demands that we update our outreach methods and programs to ensure soil and water conservation is happening across the county, and across the region.
July marked the beginning of Year 6 sponsoring the 4-county Hillsdale Watershed Restoration and Protection Strategy, an effort aimed at reducing non-point source pollution flowing into Hillsdale Lake, a critical drinking water source for the region.
Soil health practices, adoption of no-till and cover cropping on farms, has been a major focus for the past six years. The ability of healthy soils to infiltrate, store and treat water is profound, when compared with over-worked or over-grazed/over-stocked operations. All of our cost-share programs incentivize farmers to make this common-sense transition.
October marked the beginning of Year 2 of the National Association of Conservation Districts Technical Assistance Grant, that funds a full-time Community Conservationist position.
Chris Cardwell serves in that position and made in-roads into our local communities (both Johnson and Miami Counties) to ramp up conservation practices such as native landscaping (industrial and residential), tree plantings, stream/lake cleanups and honeysuckle removal, urban stormwater management practices and others.
Sharon Autry came to the district with expertise in vegetable growing and community-based agriculture. In addition to handling administration, she took the lead on a series of high-tunnel workshops to complement NRCS’ popular high tunnel cost-share program. These workshops in 2021 consisted of an initial strategic planning and needs assessment and the first substantive event on construction and site selection.
The greatest challenge in 2021 was related to the pandemic and the ongoing closure of the field office. All staff has at some point during the year had to work remotely, and several staff have been remote the entire year. Virtual collaboration has become the norm, but we look forward to the time when we can all be together again as colleagues.
We also look forward to the time when our schools can return to field trips — Earth Day festivals, stream monitoring, etc. We continue to make all of our materials and teaching tools available to teachers who wish to offer engaging conservation education in their classrooms.
By the Numbers — District
- On-the-Ground Conservation — $51,039 to 15 producers
- 4 Workshops — Native Plants for Healthy Watersheds (2), High Tunnel Growers, High Tunnel Construction (82 attendees)
- Watershed Streams Program — classroom and field (120 students, adapted inclass)
- 4 Pollinator Sessions — 80 students
- Tree Planting — 20 acres
- Brush Management — 33 acres
- Soil Health (Cover crops and no-till) — 1473
- Livestock Management (980 ft fencing, 680 ft pipeline, 2 off-stream water tanks)
- Erosion and Sediment Control (3.5 acres waterways, 1.41 miles terraces)
- Free soil tests for 200 farmers and county residents
By the Numbers — NRCS
The Natural Resource Conservation Service (NRCS) is the district’s primary partner in conservation, providing a district conservationist, a soil conservationist and a conservation technician to support projects.
NRCS provides office space and equipment in exchange for district support for NRCS programs and educational priorities.
The partnership achieved the following:
- On-the-Ground Conservation — $173,436 to 13 producers
- Brush Management: 13.5 acres
- Soil health, cover crops: 4338 acres
- Terraces: 17,360 feet
- Livestock Watering Systems: 407 feet pipeline; 1 off-stream watering facility
Communication
The Miami County Republic is a valuable partner in conservation, ensuring that landowners are well-informed of conservation issues and programs by publishing articles and featuring award winners in the annual conservation edition.
The district periodically publishes a printed newsletter for members and manages a website (www.miamicountycd.com) and social media tools for regular communications.
Contact the district at (913) 294-3751 Ext. 3 to join the email list and to find out more about staying engaged with district efforts.
