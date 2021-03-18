Miami County farms will welcome visitors from across the region Saturday and Sunday, May 8 and 9, for a look at rural life in Eastern Kansas.
The Miami County Spring Farm Tour, which takes place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. both days, offers an inside look at farm life with interactive educational opportunities set within the region’s natural beauty, according to a news release from the Miami County Economic Development office. The tour is free and consists of about a dozen farm stops, including three new additions:
Five Mile Farms, 39485 New Lancaster Road: This family-run operation is passionate about regenerative farming. Visitors will get an educational look at their pastures and soil fields while getting a taste of their nutritional and delicious beef and poultry.
Madd House Hill, 16030 W. 311th St.: The Nigerian Dwarf Dairy goats that live at Madd House provide the milk that is turned into lotions, soaps and other goods. Visitors can meet and play with the goats while learning about the care needed to keep them happy and healthy.
Sweet Streams Lavender Company, 12233 W. 233rd St.: The family behind Sweet Streams is dedicated to creating organic, high quality lavender products. Visitors will enjoy the serene surroundings of the lavender fields while getting an informational look into the growing, harvesting and processing of the lavender.
The farm tour offers families an opportunity to spend time outdoors enjoying the more rural aspects of Miami County, according to the release. Each site offers educational activities. Animals range from alpacas to Hereford cattle and bison. Most stops offer picnic and rest area amenities. Those on the lookout for the perfect photo should keep an eye out for selfie stations.
The tour was canceled last year due to COVID-19, but participating farms are back in business, and each stop is committed to following local health protocols. As a result, a farm may be unexpectedly closed for the weekend. Each farm will have cleaning and safety supplies on hand, according to the release.
New to the tour this year is a digital scavenger hunt. Registration is free. Participants should look for the QR Code at each location or find it on the tour website, www.MiCoFarmTour.com. As visitors explore the farms, they will be asked to solve a clue leading them to identify something special at each location. By snapping a picture and uploading it to the app, families can enter for door prizes at each site.
Weather plays a big role in the weekend, so visitors are encouraged to watch the forecast. Warmer weather may limit the activity level of some animals, so visitors may want to schedule those stops earlier in their day. Bees and other flying insects are important to nature’s cycle. Many of the farms intentionally feature plants that encourage pollination. Visitors with allergies are encouraged to be prepared.
Several stops will have products for sale that may require refrigeration, so participants are encouraged to bring a cooler. Products include cheese, pecans, fresh vegetables, honey, wine and blackberries. Not all locations accept credit cards, so visitors may want to carry cash if they plan on making any purchases.
Parking areas will be designated at each stop. While parking is available at each site, please be aware that weather and terrain may create some physical challenges, organizers said.
Although this event is child friendly, each site is a working farm. Visitors are asked to encourage children to respect the farm’s operations, plants and animals. Visitors are also encouraged to leave pets at home, according to the release.
For more information about the farm tour, or to receive a map of the sites, call (913) 294-4045. The tour’s website, www.MICOFarmTour.com, features a map of the sites and a copy of the tour’s brochure.
Besides the three new farms, the other stops on the tour are:
Isinglass Estate Winery
- , 16241 W. 381 St., La Cygne
Marais des Cygnes Extension District
- , 913 N. Pearl St., Suite No. 1, Paola
Miami Purebred Herefords
- , 36140 Victory Road, Paola
Middle Creek Winery at New Lancaster General Store
- , 36688 New Lancaster Road, Paola
Prothe’s Pecans
- , 33850 Victory Road, Paola
Silver Lining Herefords,
- 8435 W. 295th St., Louisburg
Stonehaven Bison Ranch
- , 32846 Block Road, Paola
Timber View Farm Alpacas,
- 14713 W. 311th St., Paola
Whispering Elm Farm,
- 27017 Waverly Road, Paola
Wildwood Outdoor Education Center
- , 7095 W. 399th St., La Cygne
