The presence of avian influenza has been detected in neighboring Franklin County.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) has confirmed the presence of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) in a non-commercial backyard mixed species flock (poultry) in Franklin County, according to a Kansas Department of Agriculture (KDA) news release.
KDA officials quarantined the affected premises in Franklin County, and birds on the property will be depopulated to prevent the spread of the disease, according to the release.
Miami County Emergency Management Coordinator Mark Whelan said KDA is taking additional steps.
“KDA will be doing some surveillance in Miami County and will be calling owners of fowl,” Whelan said Thursday, March 17.
Samples from the infected Franklin County flock were tested at the Kansas State Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory and confirmed at the USDA–APHIS National Veterinary Services Laboratories (NVSL) in Ames, Iowa, according to the release.
State agriculture officials said they are working closely with USDA–APHIS on a joint incident response.
The Miami County Health Department is encouraging local poultry owners to take action to protect their birds from an avian influenza that has also been detected elsewhere in Kansas.
The health department recently posted information on its Facebook page and referenced a KDA news release that state USDA-APHIS had confirmed the presence of avian influenza in wild waterfowl in central Kansas. It was the state’s first confirmed case of avian influenza since 2015, according to the release.
“Confirmed HPAI in wild birds in central Kansas is an indication that Kansas birds are at risk of exposure from the wild migratory bird population,” said Animal Health Commissioner Justin Smith. “We’ve encouraged Kansas poultry owners to be aware of this possibility, but now the reality is all poultry owners need to be vigilant in taking steps to protect their flocks from avian influenza. If you haven’t implemented biosecurity practices yet, the time to do it is now.”
KDA cautions that anyone involved with poultry production from the small backyard chicken owner to the large commercial producer should review their biosecurity activities to assure the health of their birds.
Biosecurity refers to practices that prevent possible contamination. For poultry, biosecurity practices include:
- Prevent contact with wild birds, especially wild waterfowl. Remove any potential nesting areas for wild birds.
- Cover and enclose outdoor feeding areas, and cover stored feed.
- Take all possible steps to separate wild birds from having any access to your flock or their living area.
- Clean and disinfect any vehicle tires or equipment that has been on other farms or other locations where there is poultry or wild birds.
- Wear clean clothing, boots and shoes when in contact with your flock.
- Restrict unauthorized people and vehicles.
- Isolate new birds.
Avian influenza is a highly contagious viral disease that can infect chickens, turkeys, and other birds and can cause severe illness and/or sudden death. Avian influenza has been identified in backyard flocks as well as commercial operations in neighboring states.
Attentively monitor your birds for symptoms of avian influenza, which include: coughing, sneezing, nasal discharge, and other signs of respiratory distress; lack of energy and appetite; decreased water consumption; decreased egg production and/or soft-shelled, misshapen eggs; incoordination; and diarrhea.
Avian influenza can also cause sudden death in birds even if they aren’t showing other symptoms, according to the release.
If these symptoms are observed in your birds, immediately contact your veterinarian. If you don’t have a regular veterinarian, contact KDA’s Division of Animal Health office toll-free at 833-765-2006.
According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the recent cases do not present an immediate public health concern. No human cases of these avian influenza viruses have been detected in the United States.
Avian influenza does not present a food safety risk. Poultry and eggs are safe to eat when handled and cooked properly, according to the release.
The United States has the strongest avian influenza surveillance program in the world, and USDA is working with its partners to actively look for the disease in commercial poultry operations, live bird markets and in migratory wild bird populations, according to the release.
For more information about avian influenza, including current status of the confirmed cases as well as more information about biosecurity for your flock, go to the KDA’s avian influenza webpage at agriculture.ks.gov/AvianInfluenza or call KDA at 833-765-2006.
