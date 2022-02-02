MANHATTAN — In late December, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Agricultural Statistics Service (NASS) began gathering information about farm economics and production practices from farms and ranches across Kansas, as the agency conducts the third and final phase of the 2021 Agricultural Resource Management Survey (ARMS).
“ARMS is the only program that measures the current financial health of Kansas agricultural producers and their households as a whole,” said Doug Bounds, NASS Kansas State Statistician. “The results of this survey will help inform decisions on local and federal policies and programs that affect Kansas farms and farm families.”
To obtain the most accurate data, NASS will reach out to more than 30,000 producers nationwide, including 1,800 in Kansas, between December and April. The survey asks producers to provide in-depth information about their operating revenues, production costs, and household characteristics.
The 2021 ARMS survey includes a version of the questionnaire focused on farm costs and returns for conventional and organic dairy and corn operations. This year the survey also includes questions to help measure any impacts of COVID-19 on farms.
“In February, our interviewers will begin reaching out to those farmers who have not yet responded,” Bounds said. “We appreciate their time and are here to help them with the questionnaire.”
