MANHATTAN — The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Agricultural Statistics Service (NASS) is contacting producers for the June hogs and pigs survey.
The agency will survey pork producers for detailed information on market hog and breeding stock inventories, as well as pig crop and farrowing intentions in every state, according to a news release.
“With the data gathered in the quarterly hogs and pigs surveys, NASS measures and reports trends in the U.S. pork industry over the course of the year,” said Doug Bounds, state statistician of the NASS Kansas field office.
The information is used by all sectors of the industry to help make sound and timely business decisions. NASS will mail the questionnaires to all producers selected for the survey in late May. To ensure all survey participants have an opportunity to respond, NASS interviewers will contact producers who do not respond by mail or online to conduct telephone interviews, according to the release.
NASS will publish the survey results in the quarterly hogs and pigs report June 25. All NASS reports are available online at www.nass.usda.gov/Publications/.
For more information, call the NASS Northern Plains Regional Office at (800) 582-6443.
