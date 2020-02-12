MANHATTAN — In late December 2019, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Agricultural Statistics Service (NASS) began gathering information about farm economics and production practices from farmers and ranchers across Kansas, as the agency conducts the third and final phase of the 2019 Agricultural Resource Management Survey (ARMS).
“ARMS is the only survey that measures the current financial well-being of Kansas producers and their households as a whole,” said Doug Bounds, Kansas State statistician. “The results of this survey will help inform decisions on local and federal policies and programs that affect Kansas farms and farm families.”
In an effort to obtain the most accurate data, NASS will reach out to more than 30,000 producers nationwide, including nearly 1,700 in Kansas, between December and April, according to a news release.
The survey asks producers to provide in-depth information about their operating revenues, production costs and household characteristics, according to the release.
The 2019 survey focuses on costs associated with producing agricultural commodities, with a special version focusing on sorghum sector costs and returns, according to the release.
“In February, our interviewers will begin reaching out to those farmers who have not yet responded,” Bounds said. “We appreciate their time and are here to help them with the questionnaire so that their information will continue supporting sound agricultural decision-making.”
In addition to producing accurate information, NASS has strong safeguards in place to protect the confidentiality of all farmers who respond to its surveys.
The agency will only publish data in an aggregate form, ensuring the confidentiality of all responses and that no individual respondent or operation can be identified, according to the news release.
The expense data gathered in ARMS will be published in the annual Farm Production Expenditures report on July 31, 2020.
That report and others are available at www.nass.usda.gov/Publications, according to the release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.