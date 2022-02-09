PAOLA — Samples from Lake Miola will be analyzed throughout 2022 as part of a new water quality monitoring program approved by the Paola City Council last fall.
Water quality monitoring used to be a regular practice when the lake served as the city’s water supply, but testing has not occurred on a regular basis ever since Paola started getting its water from the Marais des Cygnes River via the Marais des Cygnes Public Utility Authority.
Last year, the city received concerns from some residents about runoff into Lake Miola from nearby agricultural land housing goats and cattle. Concerns about runoff from fertilizers, herbicides and pesticides have also been expressed.
City officials began discussions with the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE), which eventually led to the Kansas Biological Survey (KBS), a research center at the University of Kansas. City officials learned that KBS has the ability to provide the necessary services for water quality monitoring at Lake Miola.
The Paola City Council, last fall, approved an agreement with the University of Kansas Center for Research that will allow KBS officials to collect and analyze samples from Lake Miola between April and October 2022.
The work includes providing routine water quality monitoring during the primary contact season, characterizing inflow events and changes in lake water quality, elucidating organic material in routine and post-inflow sampling events, and compiling and analyzing historical data on Lake Miola.
Water quality will be monitored at several locations throughout the lake, according to the agreement.
The cost for the water quality monitoring program is $25,991, which the city is funding through its Special Parks Fund.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.