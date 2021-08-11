MANHATTAN — For the week ending Aug. 8, there were 6.3 days suitable for fieldwork, according to the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service.
Topsoil moisture supplies rated 11 percent very short, 37 percent short, 51 percent adequate and 1 percent surplus.
Subsoil moisture supplies rated 9 percent very short, 36 percent short, 54 percent adequate and 1 percent surplus.
Pasture and range conditions rated 4 percent very poor, 11 percent poor, 36 percent fair, 46 percent good and 3 percent excellent.
Field Crops Report
Corn condition rated 2 percent very poor, 7 percent poor, 26 percent fair, 54 percent good and 11 percent excellent. Corn silking was 93 percent, near 94 percent for both last year and the five-year average.
Dough was 62 percent, near 65 percent last year and 60 percent average. Dented was 12 percent, behind 24 percent last year and 20 percent average.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.