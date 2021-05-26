MANHATTAN — For the week ending May 23, there were 2.2 days suitable for fieldwork, according to the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service.
Topsoil moisture supplies rated 1 percent very short, 8 percent short, 73 percent adequate, and 18 percent surplus.
Subsoil moisture supplies rated 2 percent very short, 12 percent short, 75 percent adequate, and 11 percent surplus.
Field Crops Report
Winter wheat condition rated 4 percent very poor, 11 percent poor, 30 percent fair, 44 percent good, and 11 percent excellent.
Corn planted was 76 percent, behind 85 percent last year and near 80 percent average.
Soybeans planted was 51 percent, near 50 percent last year and ahead of 36 percent average.
Sorghum planted was 12 percent, near 14 percent last year and 9 percent average.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.