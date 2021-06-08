MANHATTAN — For the week ending June 6, there were 4.0 days suitable for fieldwork, according to the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service.
Topsoil moisture supplies rated 0 percent very short, 4 percent short, 81 percent adequate, and 15 percent surplus.
Subsoil moisture supplies rated 1 percent very short, 7 percent short, 80 percent adequate, and 12 percent surplus.
Field Crops Report
Winter wheat condition rated 3 percent very poor, 7 percent poor, 25 percent fair, 53 percent good, and 12 percent excellent. Winter wheat coloring was 49 percent, behind 55 percent last year and 59 percent for the five-year average. Mature was 2 percent.
Corn condition rated 1 percent very poor, 4 percent poor, 19 percent fair, 66 percent good, and 10 percent excellent. Corn planted was 90 percent, behind 96 percent last year, and near 94 percent average. Emerged was 74 percent, behind 84 percent last year and 83 percent average.
Soybean condition rated 3 percent very poor, 2 percent poor, 29 percent fair, 64 percent good, and 2 percent excellent. Soybeans planted was 68 percent, behind 77 percent last year, but ahead of 62 percent average. Emerged was 49 percent, behind 57 percent last year, but ahead of 43 percent average.
Sorghum condition rated 1 percent very poor, 1 percent poor, 25 percent fair, 68 percent good, and 5 percent excellent.
