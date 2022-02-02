RANTOUL — When Larry Wobker and his wife Betty inherited 160 acres of land in 2013 that had been in his family for decades, it was evident the grassland needed some TLC.
The 160-acre tract is part of 450 acres he and his brothers inherited from his late stepfather and mother. The Wobkers’ acreage is located along Spring Valley Road in western Miami County, about three miles from Rantoul in the area where Larry and his brothers grew up.
“When we got it, everything was already seeded to grass,” Larry said. “But it was also seeded to hedge trees, and locust trees and cedar trees and it was becoming a mess.
“There were different programs through the USDA and the Conservation Service, and we came up with a plan on what we were going to do,” said Larry, a retired US Airways pilot who lives in Clemmons, N.C.
Lyle Wobker, Larry’s brother, is a tenant on the 160 acres where he runs cattle in the winter months.
“Lyle doesn’t put up any hay, we let it grow,” Larry said. “He just winters the cattle on the pasture there, from the first of December up to the middle of April. So that cuts out the hay part of the operation.”
The Wobkers set out to improve the water quality in a creek that runs through the property with a combination of fencing, construction of a pond, and installation of livestock watering systems — on both sides of creek.
“We built a pond up in the northwest corner which is the highest elevation,” Larry said. “And then we put pvc pipe running out the back and then we went 200 or 300 yards and put in a waterer. We put one (pipe) from there all the way down to the east side of the creek so we had a water source on the east side — so the cattle didn’t have to wade around in the creek. That was part of the water quality project.”
They also addressed the thickets of cedar, locust and hedge trees.
“If you drive out there, you can see along the creek that runs north to south there’s going to be trees that are laying down — hedge, locusts and cedars because the guy that’s cleaning it up lays them down and then they cut the firewood out of it and the hedge post.”
The trees are not bulldozed but instead cut off at the ground to avoid disturbing the soil, Larry said.
“Some of the work along the creek was to restore where the hedge, locust and cedar trees were after we cut most of it out,” he said. “We’re trying to get them replaced with oaks and walnut and good quality hardwood trees.”
The conservation efforts didn’t happen overnight.
“It’s been ongoing,” Larry said. “We started it in 2013, so I guess we’re coming up on our ninth year now.”
The project has not gone unnoticed. The Miami County Conservation District will present its Grassland Award to Larry Wobker at its annual meeting on Feb. 8 at Paola High School.
Wobker met his wife Betty, a native of the mountains of western North Carolina, when he was in the U.S. Air Force flying C-141s out of Charleston, S.C.
Though Larry has been in Clemmons, a suburb of Winston-Salem, since 1982, he comes back to Kansas when he can as the transformation of the pasture ground continues.
“As we’re doing it, there’s been more emphasis on getting pastures back to the native pastures,” Larry said. “Once the sunlight got back in on the soil and we let it run through the summer, we’ve had large amounts of the native prairies come back also.”
