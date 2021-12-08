K-State Research and Extension recognizes the uncertainty that farmers and ranchers are experiencing due to fluctuating grain and input prices. More than ever, risk management of the operation is critical to long-term sustainability.
A workshop series focused on risk management skills for Kansas women in agriculture will teach principles of determining cost of production, developing a marketing plan, purchasing crop insurance, and participating in farm programs (ARC/PLC).
Participants will work with a case farm to apply these topics to a real-world farming operation. The goal is for participants to acquire risk management skills they can apply directly to their own farming operations. Other special topics will include managing stress and being resilient in tough times, and communicating effectively with family members.
The program will be a combination of broadcasted keynote speakers, local speakers, and facilitators to assist in completing the hands-on activities.
An optional fifth session will cover similar risk management principles for beef cow/calf operations.
This program is just one example of K-State Extension’s commitment to diversity and inclusion. While the program is designed to highlight women’s issues in agriculture, it is open to any participant without regard to sex.
The following is the schedule for the program:
Jan. 12, 2022
- 5:30 p.m. Dinner
- 6:00 p.m. Local Networking Activity
- 6:30 p.m. Enterprise Budget Presentation and Activity
- 8:30 p.m. Session ends
Jan. 19, 2022
- 5:30 p.m. Dinner
- 6:00 p.m. Crop Insurance Presentation and Activity
- 8:00 p.m. Stress and Resiliency
- 8:30 p.m. Session ends
Jan. 26, 2022
- 5:30 p.m. Dinner
- 6:00 p.m. Crop Marketing Presentation and Activity
- 8:00 p.m. Family Communication
- 8:30 p.m. Session ends
Feb. 2, 2022
- 5:30 p.m. Dinner
- 6:00 p.m. Farm Bill Programs Presentation and Activity
- 8:00 p.m. Special Speaker and Awards
- 8:30 p.m. Session ends
- Optional Session No. 5 — Beef Cow/Calf Risk Management
Feb. 23, 2022
- 5:30 p.m. Dinner
- 6:00 p.m. Cow/Calf Enterprise Budgeting and Activity
- 7:00 p.m. Cattle Marketing
- 7:45 p.m. Insurance Options
- 8:30 p.m. Session ends
Registration Information
This program will run as a series, so each night will build upon the material from the previous sessions. As such, participants will register for the entire four-session series (session No. 5 optional).
The $50 registration fee will cover all meals and all program materials if registered by Dec. 31. The registration fee will be $75after Dec. 31.
Add $10 if registering for the fifth session with the series or $15 for that session alone.
Register for the series at: https://kstate.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_bHtbfGu2WLJBuui (link is external) or contact the MdC District — Paola Extension office at (913) 294-4306.
The Marais des Cygnes District will be a host site for this series. Meetings will be held at the MdC District — Paola Extension office — 913 N. Pearl St. Suite 1, Paola, Ks 66071.
For more information, contact Katelyn Barthol at (913) 294-4306.
