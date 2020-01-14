GARNETT — The Anderson County Conservation District’s annual meeting will take place at noon Feb. 5 at Prairie Belle’s Kitchen and Catering, located at 130 E. Fifth Ave. in Garnett.
The conservation district’s award winners will be honored during the meeting.
For more information, contact the conservation district office at 111 N. Maple St. in Garnett. The phone number is (785) 448-6323.
