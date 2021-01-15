PAOLA – A 20-year-old Paola man has been arrested in connection with reports of multiple auto burglaries and vehicle thefts.
Paola police officers took the reports on Tuesday, Jan. 12. The first vehicle, a 1999 Ford F-250, was stolen from the 300 block of West Miami Street. The keys were left in the vehicle when stolen. The truck was later located a few blocks away, but prior to being abandoned, a rifle and other items were taken, according to a news release from the Paola Police Department.
The second vehicle, a 2019 Jeep Compass, was stolen from the 600 block of West Peoria Street. The Jeep was left unlocked while running in the early morning hours. The vehicle was later located at a residence on Cedar Niles Road by a Miami County sheriff’s officer who was responding to a suspicious activity call, according to a news release.
A 20-year-old Paola man, identified as Devon Campbell, was arrested in connection with the thefts and held at the Miami County Jail. Charges were requested through the Miami County Attorney's Office, according to the release.
Police investigators believe other vehicles were burglarized during the same time frame. Paola residents who recently observed any suspicious activity or had items stolen from a vehicle are encouraged to contact the Paola Police Department.
“The Paola Police Department strongly encourages citizens to always lock vehicles, especially if left running during the winter,” Capt. Eric Jenkins said in the release. “We would further emphasize that responsible gun ownership includes taking reasonable steps to prevent theft and mishandling of firearms.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.