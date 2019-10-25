Experiment with Halloween bark

Festive Halloween treats can be easily concocted with a little imagination. Crafting a homemade chocolate and candy bark is one way to incorporate many of the candies and other treats synonymous with Halloween in a single delicious bite.
According to Baking Bites, an online source of recipes and cooking advice, chocolate bark is a sheet of chocolate that is usually covered with nuts, dried fruits, candies, or additional pieces of chocolate. Bark, which is an easily prepared homemade dessert, can be broken apart into pieces.
Making bark begins with a favorite melting chocolate. Individuals can use candy-making chocolate that may need to be tempered and poured, or they can melt down chocolate bars and chips. This is best done in a double boiler set over simmering water. Some people have success melting chocolate in a microwave on low until the right consistency is reached.
The chocolate should be spread out on a pan lined with parchment paper or another nonstick surface, such as oiled aluminum foil. While the chocolate is still tacky, add the desired bark ingredients. Come Halloween, cooks can use candy corn, pretzels, raisins, pumpkin seeds, sunflower seeds, and even dried cranberries to give the treat a seasonal feel. Of course, the bark can be customized to any flavor profile. Another fun idea is to have gummy worms or other candies sticking out of the bark for a truly 3-D effect.
Some people may choose to use white chocolate or melting candies in different colors (orange and yellow) to add even more appeal to Halloween-theme bark.
Let the bark cool and harden. It can then be lifted off of the pan and broken into pieces.
