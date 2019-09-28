Factors to consider when choosing and applying mulch

Homeowners may associate mulch with springtime lawn and garden care, but mulching in fall can benefit a lawn as well. According to the Morton Arboretum in Illinois, mulch protects roots against extreme temperatures, and not just those associated with summer heat waves.
Mulch is often connected with its ability to help soil retain moisture during especially warm times of the year, when mulch promotes strong roots that can help lawns and plants survive periods of extreme heat. But when applied in the fall, mulch also inhibits freezing and thawing in winter, reducing the likelihood that plants will be injured.
While applying mulch in fall can be beneficial to lawns, homeowners should first consider a few factors.
Timing: The Morton Arboretum notes that mulch being applied as winter protection should not be applied too early in the fall, as doing so may delay the soil freezing process. Homeowners should wait until after a hard frost in the fall to apply winter mulch. In many places, hard frost will not appear until late fall.
Texture: The Morton Arboretum recommends medium-textured mulch. Fine particles may pack down and retain moisture that will evaporate before it reaches the plant roots. Materials that are too coarse may be incapable of holding sufficient amounts of water to benefit the soil.
Nutrients: Humus is an organic component of soil that forms when leaves and other plant materials decompose. Organic mulches provide humus and decompose over time, adding nutrients into the soil. The Morton Arboretum recommends that homeowners use organic mulch that was composted or treated prior to application so any weeds, insects or microorganisms are killed.
Application: Correct application of the mulch is essential. Applying too much mulch can adversely affect lawns, plants and soil. In addition, excessive application can cause decay and make lawns and plants more vulnerable to disease. Homeowners uncertain about when and how to apply mulch in the fall can consult with a lawn care professional to devise a plan that ensures their lawns and gardens hold up against winter weather.
Using leaves as mulch to help your lawn
In the 1990s, turfgrass specialists at Michigan State University began exploring the potential benefits of leaving mulched leaves on a lawn instead of raking them and leaving them for curbside pickup. While the researchers noticed an obvious leaf residue on the lawn after mulching, they noted that it only sticks around for a few days. Eventually, the tiny pieces sifted down into the lawn, ultimately serving to control future weed growth while also providing the lawn with essential nutrients. Over time, researchers noted that homeowners who mulched rather than raked their leaves needed less fertilizer to give their lawns a green look in spring, saving homeowners the effort and cost associated with fertilizing.
Researchers also noted that decomposing pieces of leaves cover up bare spots between turf plants, which have traditionally proven to be excellent spots for weed seeds to germinate. In fact, MSU notes that homeowners can expect a nearly 100 percent decrease in dandelions and crabgrass after mulching leaves for just three years.
Depending on the type of mower being used, up to six inches of leaves can be mulched at a time. Push mowers can handle smaller amounts, though can still be as effective as ride-on mowers.
Fall may be synonymous with raking leaves. However, homeowners who want to give their lawns a healthy boost should consider putting their rakes away and mulching their leaves this fall.
