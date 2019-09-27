Wetness in a landscape is one problem many homeowners encounter.
Wet areas in a lawn not only become muddy and messy, but they also can cause permanent damage to the grass. Puddles can kill the roots, while wet spots can freeze and damage the lawn. Particularly problematic spots can remain soggy for days, while some people find their yards are seemingly always wet.
Wet spots can be caused by various factors. Compacted soil may prohibit adequate drainage, as can heavy clay or less porous soil materials. Landscape grading issues may be another concern. Neighbors who have home downspouts that extend into their yards may be pushing roof water into other areas, contributing to puddles and problems. Understanding what is causing the issue makes it easier to treat.
Richard January, owner of FLS Enterprises LLC in Paola, said what action a homeowner needs to take to correct a wet spot depends on the location.
If the wet spot is out in the yard away from the house, it can be filled with top soil and reseeded to get the ground to drain properly, January said.
A wet spot next to a house signals drainage problems, January said. Homeowners should check their downspouts to make sure they are directing rainwater a proper distance from the house. He said a downspout that discharges the water within a couple of feet of the home is typically not far enough.
“We run (downspouts) underground 10 to 20 feet from the house so the water will discharge correctly,” January said. “It saves your sump pump from running as much.”
Heavy, compacted soil can be aerated and amended with sand and compost. Tilling the soil and mixing in these soil additions may help prevent further drainage issues.
Homeowners may need to have their property professionally regraded to alleviate wet issues.
Otherwise, the installation of a drainage system may be necessary. An underground trench or pipe can redirect water from wet areas to sewers. (Check with local municipalities about the legality of draining water properly.) Another potential solution is to build up low-lying areas that collect water with soil.
Homeowners who want the path of least resistance may consider embracing the wet spot of their landscape by turning it into a man-made pond. Lining a pond and installing an air pump will help circulate the water and keep it from becoming a breeding ground for mosquitos.
Water issues in a landscape can be a tough nut to crack. But identifying the problem can help homeowners resolve soggy lawns and landscapes.
