4 simple ways to extend the life of your vehicle

Automobiles are significant investments. According to Kelley Blue Book, the average transaction price for light vehicles was $34,968 in January 2017, marking a 3 percent increase from just a year earlier.
The decision to spend tens of thousands of dollars on a new vehicle is not one consumers should take lightly. Once drivers purchase their new vehicles, they can protect their investments and get greater returns on those investments by prioritizing maintenance and taking simple yet effective steps to extend the lives of their cars and trucks.
1. Drive defensively.
Aggressive driving is dangerous and can have adverse effects on a vehicle. When driving, always obey posted speed limits and avoid accelerating and decelerating quickly. Such a style of driving can strain vehicle engines and drive trains while negatively affecting fuel efficiency and wearing down brakes, states the National Institute of Automotive Service Excellence.
2. Maintain a clean vehicle.
Car washes do more than just clean a vehicle.
Lonny Brewer of Lonny Brewer Auto Repair & Tow in Paola said car owners should not ignore the small things. One simple way to help extend a vehicle’s life is by keeping it clean to prevent rust.
Car experts agree that routine washing and waxing can remove dirt that, if left on a vehicle, can gradually scratch paint and contribute to chips and rust.
Over time, rust can affect vehicle performance and may even compromise the safety of drivers and their passengers if bad enough frame rust affects structural integrity. Routine washing also can remove road salt from vehicles. Salt can build up during winter when roads are routinely treated during and after snowstorms. Road salt can be extremely corrosive and, if left unremoved from a vehicle, can contribute to rust that ultimately can cause extensive damage to a vehicle.
3. Routinely check tire pressure.
Brewer said drivers should routinely check tire pressure.
According to Metro Creatives Services, many of today’s new vehicles alert drivers when tire pressure is low. Drivers should not ignore such warnings, as low tire pressure can affect engine performance by forcing it to work harder than should be necessary. Engines that are forced to work harder than they need to likely won’t last as long as those that run efficiently. Low tire pressure also negatively affects fuel efficiency, potentially costing drivers substantial amounts of money over time. Drivers of older vehicles without tire pressure alerts should routinely check tire pressure and keep tires adequately inflated. Vehicles that are slow to accelerate from resting positions may not have enough air in their tires.
4. Adhere to maintenance guidelines.
Drivers may have heard that today’s vehicles were built to go longer periods of time between oil changes and tuneups than the vehicles of yesteryear. But drivers should still adhere to manufacturer-recommended maintenance guidelines.
Brewer said while newer vehicles can go longer between oil changes and tuneups, maintenance intervals vary depending on the make and model of the vehicle.
Upon buying new vehicles, drivers should read their owners’ manuals to determine recommended maintenance intervals, and stick to those intervals for as long as they have their vehicles.
“Regular scheduled maintenance is important,” Brewer said.
Cognizant of the sizable investments they’re making when buying new vehicles, many drivers want to get as many miles out of their vehicles as possible. Simple maintenance and safe driving habits can go a long way toward keeping vehicles on the road for years to come.
