For the past few years, we've gone to our friends' home to watch the Super Bowl. Since they live an hour away, I like to take along snacks that are simple to make, travel well, and best of all, are easy for guests to serve themselves. The cheering, jeering and excitement can create a hearty appetite, and no one wants to miss a minute of the game while grabbing something to eat. These easy appetizers will satisfy the biggest football fans without taking the host or hostess away from the game.
My game day goodies can be prepared ahead of time. The Mexican Shredded Beef can be prepared and kept warm in a slow cooker set on low.
Complete your football buffet table with a platter of raw veggies and bottles of salad dressing that can also serve as a dip. You'll be voted MVC (Most Valuable Chef) at your Super Bowl party with these delicious dishes!
SLOW-COOKER MEXICAN SHREDDED BEEF
This flavorful shredded beef can be used for sliders, nachos or taco filling and is an easy way to provide an appetizer that guests can customize to their taste and serve themselves! Prepare this roast in a slow cooker the day before, refrigerate it in its juices and then reheat it before the big game!
1 (3-pound) boneless beef chuck or rump roast
1 1/2 teaspoons salt
1 1/2 teaspoons black pepper
2 tablespoons cumin
2 tablespoons chili powder
1/4 teaspoon cayenne pepper
1 cup all-purpose flour
2 tablespoons vegetable oil
2 tablespoons steak sauce
2 tablespoons Worcestershire sauce
1 large yellow onion, sliced
1 (12-ounce) jar mild banana pepper rings
1 (15-ounce) can beef broth
3 garlic cloves, chopped
Season roast with the salt, pepper, cumin, chili powder and cayenne pepper.
Rub the spices on both sides of the roast. Sprinkle both sides of the roast with the flour.
Add oil to a large skillet and heat on high. Brown all sides of the roast, leaving the meat in the pan untouched for 2 to 3 minutes on each side to form a crust.
Place the roast in a 6-quart slow cooker. Add in the steak sauce, Worcestershire sauce, onion, banana pepper rings, beef broth and garlic.
Cover and cook on LOW 6 to 8 hours or until meat shreds easily. Transfer to a cutting board, reserving liquid in slow cooker. Shred roast using a sharp knife to dice into pieces or by placing small chunks of the roast into a food processor and pulsing until the meat is shredded. Return the meat to the slow cooker and stir it into the liquid. Keep warm on LOW.
For Beef Nachos:
Keep the shredded beef in the slow cooker to keep warm. The heat from the beef will melt the cheese slightly.
1 (20-ounce) bag tortilla chips
1 (15-ounce) can pinto beans with jalapeno, drained and rinsed
3 large tomatoes, chopped
1 large onion, finely chopped
2 cups shredded Pepper Jack, Cheddar, Munster or Monterey Jack cheese
4 sliced avocados (sprinkled with lemon juice)
1 (15-ounce) bottle medium or hot salsa
1/2 cup chopped cilantro
2 cups shredded coleslaw
Layer the chips, onion, beans and the warm beef. Sprinkle with the cheese and desired toppings.
For Beef Sliders:
1 1/2 cups shredded beef
1 cup shredded Cheddar cheese
Shredded coleslaw, if desired
12 slider or dinner rolls, sliced lengthwise
Warm rolls, if desired. Place shredded beef, cheese and desired toppings on each slider.
For Beef Tacos:
Wrap the tortillas in a damp, food-safe paper towel or damp dish cloth and warm them in the microwave for 30 seconds. Set out the taco ingredients and let your guests serve themselves!
10 flour tortillas (warm)
1 1/2 cups shredded beef
2 cups shredded coleslaw
1 cup diced tomatoes
1 cup Cheddar cheese (shredded)
1 cup corn salsa (see recipe below)
1 cup sour cream
Layer the ingredients on the warm tortilla, fold and eat!
To Make Corn Salsa:
Save time by using a mini-chopper or food processor to mince the purple onion, jalapeno, cilantro and oregano
2 cups frozen corn, thawed and drained
1/2 purple onion, chopped finely
1 jalapeno chili pepper, seeds and ribs removed to lessen heat, if desired, and chopped
1/3 cup chopped cilantro, including tender stems
2 teaspoons fresh oregano, chopped (or 1 teaspoon dry)
1 teaspoon salt
1/2 teaspoon ground cumin
2 tablespoons lime juice
Using a large bowl, combine all the ingredients together. Cover and chill. Stir before serving. Makes 2 cups.
