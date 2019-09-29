Each year, Remodeling magazine publishes its 'Cost vs. Value' report to give homeowners a greater understanding of how much popular home projects will cost across the nation, as well as which renovations will offer the greatest return on investment. According to their research, these projects improved in value between 2017 and 2018 and can be smart choices for homeowners looking to add popular features to their properties. Below are the popular projects and the average cost of the renovations.
• Midrange bathroom addition: $44,717
• Midrange bathroom remodel: $19,134
• Midrange deck addition (wood): $10,950
• Midrange entry door replacement (steel): $1,471
• Upscale garage door replacement: $3,470
• Midrange manufactured stone veneer: $8,221
• Midrange minor kitchen remodel: $21,198
• Midrange siding replacement: $15,072
• Midrange universal design bathroom: $16,393
• Upscale window replacement (vinyl): $15,955
