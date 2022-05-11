Jaree Lanser’s voice choked with emotion at times as she talked about the toughest stretches of the pandemic.
As a registered respiratory therapist in the cardiopulmonary department at Miami Country Medical Center, it was not uncommon for Lanser to log some long days and nights as weeks turned into months of battling the pandemic.
“It was hard. I don’t even necessarily think it was the time,” Lanser said. “I think it was you go into this field to help people get better. During the pandemic, we were seeing such sad things.”
The pandemic was a life-altering experience for everyone, from healthcare workers to family members who couldn’t be with their loved ones, she said.
“I couldn’t help some of these people to the point that they needed,” Lanser said. “I think that’s what bothered a lot of us in this hospital.”
That feeling was compounded because many of the COVID patients were not strangers.
“A lot of us in here know people in the community. We’re part of the community,” Lanser said. “These were people’s friends, these were people’s family. You knew these people. And if you didn’t know them, you knew someone who did know them.”
Lanser said one of the hardest realizations is to know you could not cure some patients.
“You sit there and hold somebody’s hand that’s dying, and you’re one of the last people they see and it’s very emotional,” Lanser said. “I think what hurts even more is to see the family. I start crying when I see the family start crying because you can’t help that family.”
Lanser said offering compassion is one of the main gifts she can give in that time of anxiety and sorrow.
“And for the patient, you were their family because they relied on you,” she said. “It’s very heavy, but it’s worth it.”
Lanser said she would try to make patients smile or laugh.
“You try to make them not think about what’s going on, because it would eat you alive,” she said.
But on the other side of that, some stories had a happy ending, said Lanser, who has worked in respiratory therapy for more than 20 years.
“We did heal some people, and they were very thankful. They were very grateful,” she said. “Occasionally I’ll see a couple of them, and they’ll just hug me like I’m family.”
Lanser’s hard work and dedication did not go unnoticed.
She was named the 2021 Frank H. Devocelle Legacy Award winner as the employee of the year for the Olathe Health System.
After being recognized as the “4th Quarter Outstanding Associate,” the senior leadership team named the nearly 15-year veteran of the medical center the legacy award winner.
“Jaree put in countless hours to provide care to patients who needed extra respiratory therapy care,” Paul Luce, vice president of operations at Miami County Medical Center, said when the award was announced in December 2021. “She truly goes above and beyond for our patients and her team.”
Highly dedicated to improving quality and safety measures, Lanser also delivered extra education to the nursing staff and physicians throughout the pandemic, the leadership team noted.
Lanser said she was very surprised to receive the award.
“I had no idea,” she said. “It was awesome, and it was awesome also that Miami County got such acknowledgement from the whole health system.”
She said the award is for the entire staff, not just one person.
“It was for this hospital. We were little, but we were mighty. We made it through it,” Lanser said of the pandemic. “We were having to do things we never thought we could do, and we did it. So this wasn’t just for me. I feel like it was for everybody.”
She said the award also is for her husband Buck who often functioned as a single parent to their young boys Scout, 8, and Hoyte, 6. She also credited her parents for helping out with the kids when Buck was at work.
“Those are the people who should get an award,” Lanser said. “My husband was like a single husband for a long time. I could be here until 2 or 3 in the morning, or I would be coming in really, really early and doing 18 hours.”
She said the camaraderie among staff members is something you won’t find at every hospital.
“They are my work family,” she said. “I wouldn’t be as happy and as energetic and as compassionate about my job if I didn’t have such awesome people to work with.”
Lanser wears many hats, and she wouldn’t have it any other way.
“I do respiratory, and I’m also involved with cardiopulmonary,” Lanser said. “I work on floor, I do outpatient, and I also do ER. So I do several different areas. I can draw blood. If they (staff) are busy, I’ll go in and clean a room. If somebody needs to go to the bathroom, I’ll help them or take the food tray out of room. Everybody works so well together, and we help each other.”
Lanser said she comes from Hooker, Okla., and the nearest hospital was 45 minutes away from her home in the panhandle.
“This community should feel very blessed to have a hospital that has surgeons, an ER-staffed doctor all the time and all the other things we offer (like a cardiac rehabilitation space). I didn’t have any of that where I came from. We’re blessed to have it right here.”
She said Miami County EMS personnel are awesome.
Lanser said she feels like Miami County Medical Center’s is drawing in more patients all the time.
“We have people coming from as far south as Fort Scott,” she said.
At the end of the day, it comes down to the caring staff.
“You go into it because you want to help people and you love doing it — you love your job,” she said.
“One patient, he stands out. He said to me, ‘you know you’re my biggest cheerleader. You just never gave up on me,’” Lanser said.
Lanser said she will never give up on a patient.
“Because every person that comes through here, I am their cheerleader,” she said. “I want them to be better.”
