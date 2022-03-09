OSAWATOMIE — Children’s author Christian McKay Heidicker read a passage from “Scary Stories for Young Foxes: The City” that captivated Trojan Elementary students and left them wanting more on March 2.
The book, a companion to his Newbery Honor-winning “Scary Stories for Young Foxes,” told the harrowing adventures of three fox kits. Students filled the music room at Trojan to listen to the award-winning author.
Heidicker also spoke at Osawatomie Middle School and with an art class at Osawatomie High School.
“I have always liked being a storyteller,” said the 40-year-old author from Salt Lake City.
Heidicker was 24 years old when his first book was published and is currently working on his eighth book.
“I’m writing a book about a dragon that goes on dates,” he said.
Heidicker said he was heartbroken after his girlfriend ended their relationship, and it made him determined to become a successful children’s author.
Heidicker won the Newbery Honor in 2020, given out annually by the Association for Library Service to Children to a select number of authors for their distinguished contribution to American literature for children.
Bringing Heidicker to the community was a collaborative effort between the Osawatomie and Prairie View school districts.
Lisa Farley, district librarian for Osawatomie USD 367, said Heidicker was fantastic.
“He kept the kids engaged, interested and related well to them at every level he spoke to.”
Morgan Crabtree, director of the Osawatomie Public Library, also was impressed with Heidicker.
“He was wonderful, and I suspect his books will become much more popular as a result,” Crabtree said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.