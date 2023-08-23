Members of the Blue Moon All-Stars perform in memory of Peter Hasselquist during their set at the annual Roots Festival. The Blue Moon All-Stars are scheduled to take the Roots Festival stage at noon Saturday.
Two things that always go hand-in-hand in late August on the Paola Park Square are the Roots Festival and the Blue Moon All-Stars.
The Roots Festival celebrates families and friends coming together.
No other band represents that spirit of family and friendship quite like the Blue Moon All-stars.
The Blue Moon All-Stars make sure to reunite every August to keep that spirit of unity and friendship alive and well — honoring the memory of the late Peter Hasselquist.
The all-star band of talented entertainers returns every year to play for their friend, who loved the Roots Festival.
Hasselquist was a regular at the Roots Festival, performing as a one-man-band dating back to the early days of the event when it was a barbecue with music at Wallace Park.
While they perform to keep Hasselquist’s memory alive, the Blue Moon All-Stars also pay it forward to help others studying the arts reach their dreams.
Roots Festival organizer Lee Mott, who manages the fund for the Blue Moon All-Stars, said the group awards two $500 scholarships to a boy and a girl who graduate from a school in Miami County with plans to study instrumental, vocal music, dance or other artistic pursuits.
The Blue Moon All-Stars will perform on the Roots Festival stage at noon Saturday.
Playing for the Blue Moon All-Stars are Steve Coffelt, Rodney Cunningham, Saleen Elihi, Phillip “Treetop” White, Wade Crump, Bob Stevens and Chuck Payne.
Band members play for their own bands throughout the year but always come together for the Roots Festival as a lasting memory to Hasselquist and an event he never missed.
