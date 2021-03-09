LOUISBURG — A standoff between law enforcement officers and an armed individual who was barricaded inside a Louisburg home lasted nearly 14 hours but ended peacefully in the early morning hours of Tuesday, March 9.
Louisburg Police Chief Tim Bauer said a crisis negotiator convinced the man to come out of the house and surrender himself shortly before 3 a.m. Tuesday.
The incident began around 1:15 p.m. Monday, March 8, when law enforcement officers performed a courtesy check of the home in the 100 block of South First Street at the request of a woman who had previously been the victim of domestic violence.
Chief Bauer said the woman had a protection from abuse order filed against the suspect and wanted to be sure he wasn’t there when she got home.
When officers entered the home, Bauer said they were met by the suspect who was armed and refusing to surrender. The officers pulled back, set up a perimeter and called for assistance.
Multiple agencies responded, including the Miami County Sheriff’s Office and Johnson County Sheriff’s Office, as well as Kansas Highway Patrol.
A portion of Amity Street/Kansas Highway 68 was blocked off, and motorists and residents were asked to avoid the area.
As the sun began to set, the standoff was still taking place, and Bauer said the decision was made to remain patient and wait for a peaceful resolution.
Shortly before midnight, a tactical team from the Overland Park Police Department relieved a team from the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office. Bauer said it was a negotiator from that Overland Park team who managed to convince the suspect to surrender himself.
Bauer said the suspect was placed into custody and then taken to a medical facility for treatment and evaluation.
Officers remained at the scene to process the home for evidence.
Chief Bauer said it was the ending they were hoping for.
“That’s always our goal, for everyone involved to be safe,” Bauer said. “It was a fine example of teamwork.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.