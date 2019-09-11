HILLSDALE – A body pulled from Hillsdale Lake Wednesday morning, Sept. 11, has been identified as Robert Masters, 63, of rural Hillsdale, according to a Miami County Sheriff's Office news release.
The sheriff's office towed the deceased man's submerged 2001 Hyundai out of the lake. The investigation is ongoing, but the sheriff's office does not suspect foul play at this time, according to the release.
Sheriff's deputies were dispatched at 9:45 a.m. to the Marysville Boat Ramp, located at 247th Street and Orleans Road, along with South Johnson County Fire Department personnel, after a fisherman reported seeing a body floating in the lake.
Divers located the submerged vehicle near the Marysville Boat Ramp.
