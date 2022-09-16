220921_mr_russell

Garrett Russell

 Ottawa Police Department

LINN COUNTY – A body found Sept. 7 in a Linn County hay field just south of the Miami County line has been identified as missing person Garrett Russell.

Linn County Sheriff Kevin Friend made the announcement in a news release Friday, Sept. 16, after forensics confirmed that the body was that of 30-year-old Russell from Lawrence.

Senior Managing Editor Brian McCauley can be reached at (913) 294-2311 or brian.mccauley@miconews.com.

