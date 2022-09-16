LINN COUNTY – A body found Sept. 7 in a Linn County hay field just south of the Miami County line has been identified as missing person Garrett Russell.
Linn County Sheriff Kevin Friend made the announcement in a news release Friday, Sept. 16, after forensics confirmed that the body was that of 30-year-old Russell from Lawrence.
Russell was reported missing Aug. 31 by a family member who lives in Ottawa. The Ottawa Police Department has been handling his missing person case, and tips received by the department suggested Russell may have been in or associated with areas in Osawatomie and Kansas City, Kan., sometime after Aug. 24 and before Sept. 2, according to a news release.
The Linn County Sheriff’s Office received a call at 5:51 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 7, from a person who said that a dead body was found in the area of 2400 and Iliff roads just west of Kansas Highway 7 and east of Parker.
Deputies responded and confirmed the report, and detectives were called to begin investigating the findings, according to a news release.
Deputies canvassed the area and discovered a vehicle on the property in a wooded area. That vehicle was later determined to be the Toyota Camry that is registered to Russell, according to a release from the Ottawa Police Department.
The vehicle and body were separated by some distance and not within sight of one another. Items of personal property were found scattered about the property. The body was collected and sent for forensic review, according to the Linn County Sheriff’s Office release.
The Linn County Sheriff’s Office is continuing its investigation into the incident. A cause of death was not released.
“Our thoughts and prayers are with the family,” Friend said in the release.
