PAOLA - A 17-year-old boy is being housed in detention and awaiting charges after reportedly entering a Paola home with a firearm and confronting a juvenile girl.
The Paola Police Department was notified of the incident at about 1:50 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 18, and the report claimed there was a residential burglary/robbery involving a firearm taking place in the 700 block of West Peoria Street, according to a police department news release.
The initial investigation revealed that a female juvenile was in the residence when she was confronted by a male juvenile who entered the residence with a firearm. The female juvenile was able to get to safety inside of a locked room, and the suspect left shortly thereafter, after removing property from the home, according to the release.
The 17-year-old male juvenile has been taken into custody and is currently being housed in detention awaiting charges. The investigation remains ongoing, according to the release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.