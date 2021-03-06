All fire chiefs that service Miami County have banned any burning for Sunday, March 7, according to the Miami County Sheriff’s Office.
The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a special weather statement calling for very high fire danger Sunday, March 7. Winds are expected to be around 20 to 30 mph with higher gusts possible. The relative humidity will drop to around 20 percent. These conditions make any outdoor burning very dangerous, according to NWS.
“Today, there have been many calls for service for fire departments in Miami County,” according to a post on the sheriff’s Facebook page Saturday, March 6. “We are already seeing the impact of the higher winds and dry grounds. A small cigarette can create a large grass fire within moments.”
Louisburg Fire District No. 1 personnel have responded to more than a dozen fire calls in the past few days that have burned an estimated 400 acres and destroyed one barn, according to Louisburg Fire Chief Gerald Rittinghouse.
Firefighters have been able to save about a dozen homes, Rittinghouse said Saturday after personnel had just returned to the station from a fire run that afternoon.
Rittinghouse said conditions are very dry and it doesn't take much for any fire to get out of control. Conditions will worsen significantly Sunday, he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.