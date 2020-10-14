An open burn ban has been adopted for all unincorporated areas of Miami County, effective Wednesday, Oct. 14, because of dry and windy weather conditions that could cause a widespread fire.
Miami County commissioners voted 5-0 Wednesday, Oct. 14, to approve a resolution that declares a state of local disaster emergency for Miami County and puts the open burn ban in place. The burn ban will remain in place until conditions no longer present an eminent fire threat, county officials said.
The county resolution states the ban includes "open burning, inclusive of any type of controlled burning of grass, brush, woods, trash or debris as well as campfires and including fireworks within the unincorporated areas of Miami County."
The ban was instituted on recommendations from the Miami County Emergency Management Department and representatives of the county's fire departments.
Grass fires are of particular concern, not only locally but across the region.
It doesn't appear Mother Nature is going to offer much help in alleviating the dry conditions. Accuweather's long range forecast as of Wednesday afternoon did not call for rainfall until Sunday, when the chance for precipitation ranges from 25 percent Sunday to 35 percent Monday.
