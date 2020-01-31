OSAWATOMIE – Several elected officials, the assistant chief of police and two public safety officers took their oaths of office during a swearing-in ceremony at the Osawatomie City Council meeting Thursday, Jan. 23, at Memorial Hall.
Mayor Mark Govea and council members Karen LaDuex, Lawrence Dickinson, Dan Macek and Cathy Caldwell took their oaths of office as they began their new terms. All five retained their seats on the governing body in the November general election.
William Bradshaw also was sworn in as the community’s assistant chief of police. Bradshaw fills a role left vacant after David Stuteville was promoted to chief of police in October. Stuteville had served as deputy chief before his promotion.
New public safety officers Sydney LeStourgeon and Scott Polster also were swore in during the ceremony.
LaDuex was elected president of the council for 2020. She would serve as mayor in Govea’s absence. The council elected Dickinson as its vice president.
