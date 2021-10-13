County commissioners have voted 3-1 to deny the incorporation of the city of Golden.
The vote came six months and four days after county resident Jennifer Williams filed a petition to incorporate about 9-square miles north of Hillsdale Lake into a city to block the march of intermodal warehouses into Miami County. The petition had nearly 300 signatures.
At the Commission’s meeting Wednesday, Oct. 13, Commissioner Tyler Vaughan made a motion to approve the incorporation of Golden, but that motion died for lack of a second.
Commissioner George Pretz followed with a motion to deny incorporation. Commission Chair Rob Roberts and Commissioner Phil Dixon joined Pretz in voting to deny formation of the city in northern Miami County.
“It’s my opinion that adding one more government in the north part of Miami County would just add more complex issues to the development of the area,” Roberts said.
Petitioners said they wanted to preserve the rural residential and agriculture lifestyle by keeping the intermodal out of Miami County.
Planning Director Teresa Reeves told county commissioners Aug. 18 petitioners could use that strategy if the County Commission votes in favor of incorporation.
Reeves told commissioners that formal approval by the County Commissioners is not required if the city of Edgerton, or any other city, annexes land in Miami County by consent.
The Logistics Park Kansas City intermodal facility is located in Edgerton, which has seen its city boundaries expand by more than five miles in the past 10 years to accommodate growth of the intermodal facility, according to information provided by Jim Kaup, the attorney advising the county commission in the matter.
The intermodal complex has advanced to Miami County’s doorstep.
Vaughan said having industrial development in that area of the county is contradictory to the county’s comprehensive plan which calls for the area to remain rural residential and agriculture.
“I think it was evident through the pre-work we’ve done on the comp plan and the preliminary results that this was in the interest of the county to have the city of Golden incorporated in that area,” Vaughan said. “We define progress. I think this decision to deny the incorporation has limited our ability as a commission to define progress.
“And I’m not saying I want to stop progress,” Vaughan said. “I think we’ve limited our ability to define progress, and we have become at the whim of somebody who is not in our county, which I think is unfortunate.”
The commissioners had a public hearing on the Golden proposal in June and received voluminous amounts of written correspondence from proponents and opponents of the proposed incorporation.
Commissioners also were charged with considering 17 factors when making their decision. Most of those factors were set out in state statute.
Citing those factors, Roberts said cities are created to provide a level of service that’s different from the one those residents are currently receiving.
There has been “really no intention to provide any deeper services than what they are provided today (by the county),” Roberts said of petitioners.
Dixon said one of the most important points for him in the 17 factors was what impact the intermodal would have on Hillsdale Lake and its Watershed if warehouses expanded into Miami County.
“After hearing the expert testimony of witnesses, I feel there would not be a negative effect to the lake area if warehouses were to be built,” Dixon said.
Pretz noted that only 1,000 acres of the roughly 5,400 acres inside the proposed boundaries is plotted. The open space consists primarily of farm ground and pasture, he said.
“I feel a proposed incorporation would be contrary to the public interest,” Pretz said. “The sparse rural nature of the (land inside the proposed city) would be ill-served by the governmental burdens that a city requires.”
Formation of the city would create another level of property taxes and regulations, he said.
Petitioner Jennifer Williams said afterward that the County Commission’s decision to deny the incorporation goes against the will of most of the citizens of the area and against the county’s own comprehensive plan.
“They left hundreds of people really looking at whether they are going to have to move out of this area because the writing is on the wall they want the warehouses to come in,” Williams said.
She said when the warehouses come and residents go to the County Commission for help "they are going to be just like Johnson County and say, ‘We can’t – the law won’t let us.'"
