The Paola and Louisburg City Councils will have some new faces, and Louisburg USD 416 voters narrowly approved a $24 million bond proposal.
The incumbents in the state Senate and House races will retain their seats in Topeka.
Miami County voters turned out in record numbers for the 2020 presidential election. The county recorded 17,740 ballots, for a 71.64 percent turnout, compared to a 68.81 percent turnout for the 2016 presidential election. The county has 24,764 voters.
Paola City Council Ward 4
It appears there will be a new member on the Paola City Council.
With all of the Ward 4 precinct reporting, challenger LeAnne Shields received 406 votes compared to 310 votes for incumbent Aaron Nickelson, according to Miami County’s unofficial election results.
There were six write-in votes.
Shields is a former member of the Paola City Council.
Louisburg City Council Ward 4
It appears the Louisburg City Council will have one new member.
Challenger Kevin Vohs defeated incumbent Thorvald McKiearnan 429 votes to 156 votes for the Ward 4 seat.
Louisburg City Council at-large
In the other City Council race, incumbent Steve Town retained his at-large seat after defeating challenger Shannen Patterson by a count of 1,359 votes to 839 votes.
Louisburg USD 416 bond
Voters also approved a Louisburg USD 416 bond proposal by a narrow margin after rejecting a larger scale version of the plan in the Aug. 4 primary.
With all 12 precincts reporting, the bond proposal passed 2,716 "yes" votes to 2,627 "no" votes, according to the unofficial results from the Miami County Clerk/Election Office.
The bond funding, not to exceed $24 million, will be used to make improvements to existing infrastructure and renovations to district facilities. The plan also includes safety, security and technology improvements.
Kansas Senate District 12
With all 101 precincts reporting, Republican Sen. Caryn Tyson retained her Kansas Senate District 12 seat by defeating Democratic challenger Mike Bruner.
Tyson received 23,712 votes compared to 8,114 votes for Bruner, according to the Kansas Secretary of State's unofficial results.
Tyson specifically did well in Miami County, where she received 2,493 votes compared to 1,049 for Bruner, with all 12 precincts reporting, according to Miami County’s unofficial election results. There were five write-ins.
Kansas Senate District 37
With all 109 precincts reporting, Republican Sen. Molly Baumgardner retained her Kansas Senate District 37 seat by defeating Democratic challenger Becca Peck.
Baumgardner received 29,911 votes compared to 15,675 votes for Peck, according to the Kansas Secretary of State's unofficial election totals.
Miami County voters showed their support for Baumgardner, as she received 9,995 votes compared to 3,852 for Peck with all 30 precincts reporting, according to Miami County’s unofficial election results. There were 30 write-ins.
Kansas House District 5
Incumbent state Rep. Mark Samsel will retain his House District 5 seat.
With all 33 precincts reporting, Samsel defeated Democratic challenger Roger Sims 7,846 votes to 2,293 votes.
Samsel received 70 percent of the vote in Miami County with 1,962 votes to Sims’ 802 votes.
U.S. Senate
Republican Roger Marshall appears to be retiring Sen. Pat Roberts’ successor in the U.S. Senate. With 3,417 of 3,587 precincts reporting, Marshall had a commanding lead over Democrat Barbara Bollier 681,659 votes to 531,487.
U.S. House 3
Incumbent U.S. Rep. Sharice Davids will retain her seat. With all 643 precincts reporting, Davids defeated Republican challenger Amanda Adkins 210,404 votes to 172,485 votes.
Nov. 13 canvass
The election results are unofficial until they are canvassed by the Miami County Commission. The canvass is set for 9 a.m. Friday, Nov. 13, in the Miami County Administration Building at 201 S. Pearl St. in Paola.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.