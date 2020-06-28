LOUISBURG - The Louisburg Aquatic Center has been closed until further notice by the Miami County Health Department after a swimming pool employee tested positive for COVID-19.
The county health department notified city staff Saturday evening that the employee had tested positive for COVID-19. The city of Louisburg operates the public swimming pool.
Christena Beer, disease investigator with the county health department, confirmed the positive test. The county health department has closed the pool until further notice and is also requiring all pool employees and immediate family members to self-quarantine until further notice by the health department.
“Out of an abundance of caution, the Louisburg city pool is closed until a case and contact investigation can be completed on the infected individual and will not reopen until the public safety risk has been eliminated, and staffing ratios can be evaluated," Beer said. "In the coming days, interviews with close contacts will take place, and subsequent quarantine requirements will be communicated to those individuals.
“We urge all residents of Miami County to be proactive and to take steps to slow the spread of COVID-19: stay home as much as possible, wash hands frequently, keep your distance from non-household members, and cover your nose and mouth with a face covering when in public," Beer said. "If you are currently experiencing symptoms of COVID-19, please call your healthcare provider to determine if you are appropriate for testing. If you have questions or concerns regarding the pool closure, or any potential exposures related to this situation, please contact Miami County Health Department at 913-294-2431.”
Pool staff have been following Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines for cleaning, and the pool will undergo a deep clean prior to being allowed to reopen, according to a city of Louisburg news release.
“The safety of pool patrons and employees is our greatest concern," Mayor Marty Southard said. "We will follow the county health department’s recommendations and encourage members of the public to take this health risk seriously."
The CDC now lists 11 symptoms associated with COVID-19. These symptoms usually appear two days to two weeks after exposure to the virus, according to the CDC. These symptoms are listed from most to least common:
• Fever or chills
• Cough
• Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
• Fatigue
• Muscle or body aches
• Headache
• New loss of taste or smell
• Sore throat
• Congestion or runny nose
• Nausea or vomiting
• Diarrhea
City and county health officials said if you have any of these symptoms to please contact your healthcare provider for more information.
