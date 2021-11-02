Some tightly contested city and school board races highlighted the Tuesday, Nov. 2, general election that saw a turnout of less than 20 percent countywide.
Paola voters appear to have narrowly passed the Paola/USD 368 Recreation Commission Question, while the Louisburg Recreation Commission Question was defeated by a wide margin.
Results will not be official until after the election canvass on Nov. 10, when provisional ballots could be added to the totals.
Paola Mayor
Paola will have a new mayor for the first time in 16 years.
Mayor Artie Stuteville chose not to run for reelection, and former council member Leigh House was running unopposed. With 100 percent of precincts reporting, House received 548 votes. There were 28 write-in votes.
Paola/USD 368 Recreation Commission Question
The Paola/USD 368 Recreation Commission question was close all election night, but it appears that voters narrowly approved it. With 100 percent of precincts reporting, there are 627 "yes" votes and 616 "no" votes.
The possibility of a joint rec commission in Paola has been discussed for years, but the issue has come to the forefront recently since Paola now owns the ballfields in Wallace Park and is considering constructing a new sports complex there.
The recent unification of local sports programs under the Paola Youth Sports umbrella also has helped the cause.
Paola USD 368 Superintendent Matt Meek, Paola City Manager Sid Fleming and Paola City Council member Trent Upshaw were members of a joint task force that was started earlier this year to look at the creation of a recreation commission. Their fellow members included Scott Golubski, Jody Garrison, Lacey Kane and Lisa Collier.
The task force concluded the best option was to propose the creation of a recreation commission by establishing a one-mill levy using the school district’s tax base because it is bigger than the city’s. The mill would generate about $180,000 per year, officials estimate.
Paola City Council
There will be one familiar face returning to the Paola City Council and one new member joining.
With 100 percent of precincts reporting, Ward 1 incumbent Dave Smail received 94 votes, and challenger Luke DeGrande received 80 votes. There was one write-in vote.
Two challengers were vying for the open Ward 3 position vacated by Leigh House, who will become Paola’s next mayor. With 100 percent of precincts reporting, Kathy Peckman received 84 votes, and Kim Boehm received 64 votes. There was one write-in vote.
Paola USD 368 Board of Education
With 100 percent of precincts reporting, it appears all Paola school board members up for election have retained their seats.
Position 2 incumbent Scott Golubski received 495 votes, challenger Frederick Poetter received 458 votes, and challenger Michael Yocam received 244 votes. There were 12 write-in votes.
Position 4 incumbent Kelly Franke received 767 votes, and challenger Connor McDonald received 403 votes. There were seven write-in votes.
Position 6 incumbent Michelle Latto was running unopposed and received 1,029 votes. There were 45 write-in votes.
Osawatomie Mayor
It looks like Osawatomie will have a new mayor.
With 100 percent of precincts reporting, challenger Nick Hampson received 350 votes and incumbent Mark Govea received 210 votes. There was one write-in vote.
Osawatomie City Council
Incumbents Kenny Diehm and Kirk Wright have retained their seats on the Osawatomie City Council.
With 100 percent of precincts reporting, it appears Diehm has defeated challenger Brant Johnson by a count of 50 votes to 41 votes in Precinct 1. There was one write-in vote.
Wright received 137 votes to defeat challenger Jon-Michael Brand who garnered 43 votes for the Precinct 2 seat. There were five write-in votes.
Challenger Dale Bratton has defeated incumbent Jeff Walmann by a count of 82 votes to 37 votes in the Precinct 3 race, with Daniel West coming in third with 17 votes. There were 52 write-in votes.
Tammy Filipin, who was running unopposed in Precinct 4, received 75 votes (84.27 percent) to win that seat. There were 14 write-in votes.
Osawatomie City Sales Tax Question
With 100 percent of precincts reporting, voters have approved the city of Osawatomie's special retailers’ sales tax of one-half of 1 percent (0.5 percent) to take effect Jan. 1, 2022, by a count of 361 "yes" votes to 203 "no" votes. The sales tax increase would generate an estimated $125,000 annually to put toward street repairs.
Osawatomie USD 367 Board of Education
With 100 percent of precincts reporting, it appears that Osawatomie school board members Kristal Powell, Jeff Dorsett and Marsha Adams have retained their seats, while challenger Richard Fisher Jr. has won the Position 5 seat from incumbent Gordon Schrader.
Position 1 incumbent Kristal Powell received 398 votes, and challenger Connie Hebert received 360 votes. There were five write-in votes.
Position 4 incumbent Jeff Dorsett received 490 votes, and challenger Kelly Daggett received 279 votes. There were four write-in votes.
Position 5 incumbent Gordon Schrader received 230 votes, challenger Richard Fisher Jr. received 351 votes, and challenger Heather Poage received 196 votes. There was one write-in vote.
Position 6 incumbent Marsha Adams received 435 votes, and challenger Shay Hanysak received 343 votes. There were two write-in votes.
Louisburg Mayor
Donna Cook will be the new mayor of Louisburg. The current City Council member, who was running unopposed, received 864 votes (91.72 percent), with 100 percent of precincts reporting. There were 78 write-in votes.
Louisburg City Council
With 100 percent of precincts reporting, Clint Ernst has defeated George Bazin by a count of 197 votes to 104 votes to win the Precinct 3 seat being vacated by outgoing council member Sandy Harris. There were two write-in votes.
Louisburg Recreation Commission Question
With 100 percent of precincts reporting, the Louisburg Recreation Commission's bid to lift its one-mill cap and raise its levy to two mills in 2022 has been defeated. Voters rejected the question by a count of 1,390 "no" votes to 623 "yes" votes.
Louisburg USD 416 School Board
With 100 percent of precincts reporting, Jo Erin Stuteville has unseated current board member Douglas Shane for the Position 3 seat on the school board. Stuteville received 265 votes to Shane's 235 votes. There were three write-in votes.
Sari Antisdel has won the Position 4 seat on the Louisburg USD 416 school board. Antisdel received 154 votes to defeat incumbent Michael Phillips who had 72 votes. Dan Smith finished third with 62 votes. There was one write-in vote.
Jim Foote has won the Position 5 seat on the Louisburg USD 416 school board. Foote received 156 votes to defeat Bill Mize who had 92 votes. There were six write-in votes.
In another tightly contested race, Jennifer Goodman has defeated Kelli White for the position 6 seat on the school board. Goodman received 235 votes to White's 212 votes. Matt Mercer came in third with 26 votes. There were three write-in votes.
Fontana City Council
With three at-large seats up for election, incumbent George Hall has retained his seat on the council. With 100 percent of precincts reporting, Hall received seven of the 17 total votes tallied for the three positions.
Countywide, 4,655 votes were cast in the general election, which is a turnout of 18.66 percent. The county has 24,941 registered voters.
