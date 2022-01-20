PAOLA – A Paola home was destroyed by a raging fire that pierced through the bitter cold on the evening of Thursday, Jan. 20, but no injuries were reported.
Paola Fire Chief Andy Martin said crews were called to 903 Melrose in Heatherwood Estates shortly before 6 p.m. Thursday, and they found the house completely engulfed in flames upon arrival.
“I’ve probably only seen three in my whole career like that in town,” Martin said of the scene.
Firefighters were notified that no one was in the home, and they began to take a defensive approach to save damage to the neighboring house to the north, Martin said.
Firefighters were able to direct water toward the neighboring home and an exposed boat, and Martin said they were able to save them, although he said several of the nearby homes may have been damaged by blowing embers.
“If the wind was out of the south, we’d have been in trouble,” Martin said.
Firefighters then worked to put out the flames, which destroyed a majority of the house.
“It’s still standing, but I’m not sure how,” Martin said. “We flowed a lot of water on it. Probably 1,500 to 2,000 gallons a minute from two hydrants.”
Paola was assisted by the Louisburg Fire Department.
Martin said a cause is not yet known, but the Office of the State Fire Marshal is investigating.
