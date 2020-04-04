Two Miami County residents have tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19), adding Miami County to the growing list of Kansas regions touched by the virus.
The Miami County Health Department made the announcement in a news release Saturday, April 4.
One is a person in their 70s who had recent contact with a positive COVID-19 case while visiting an individual in another state. The other is a person in their 60s, and the nature of that exposure is still under investigation at this time, according to the release.
County health officials said both individuals are appropriately isolated, and the Miami County Health Department is working diligently to identify any close contacts. Once close contacts are identified, they will be contacted by the Miami County Health Department, according to the release.
“We strongly encourage the public to continue to take appropriate precautions,” Health Director Rita McKoon said. “Everyone should practice appropriate hand hygiene, distancing measures, limiting person-to-person interaction, and most importantly, staying informed with the most up-to-date and accurate information.”
Anyone experiencing symptoms such as fever, cough, shortness of breath or other respiratory symptoms are encouraged to call their healthcare provider or an urgent care clinic first to determine if testing is needed at this time, according to the release.
There have been 698 confirmed positive cases and 21 COVID-19 deaths in Kansas, according to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment's daily update posted Saturday, April 4. There also have been 6,880 negative tests.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.