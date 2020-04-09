Gov. Laura Kelly is challenging the authority of the Legislative Coordinating Council (LCC) to rescind her executive order limiting religious gatherings and funerals to no more than 10 people by taking the matter directly to the Kansas Supreme Court.
During a press conference Thursday, April 9, Gov. Kelly said she was filing suit against the LCC. The Republican-controlled council voted 5-2 along party lines Wednesday, April 8, to rescind the executive order the governor had issued the previous day, arguing that the order violated federal and state constitutional rights regarding freedom of religion.
But the governor said Thursday the LCC violated the state Constitution by overstepping its authority. She instructed her chief counsel to file suit against the LCC with the Kansas Supreme Court to expedite the issue and bring it to a conclusion.
“The Kansas Emergency Management Act empowers the Legislature with three distinct checks upon gubernatorial authority in the time of emergency. However, those checks are allocated to the Kansas Legislature as a whole, not the seven-person Legislative Coordinating Council,” Kelly said during the press conference. “If the Legislature seeks to amend the Kansas Emergency Management Act, it must do so by way of the Constitutionally-prescribed legislative process, not be a mere concurrent resolution as they did here."
She reiterated the LCC’s action runs in conflict with both the Kansas Constitution and Kansas statute which explicitly states the revocation of emergency orders resides with the Legislature as a whole, not with the LCC.
“The last thing I want right now is a legal battle,” Kelly said. “But as I said yesterday, Kansas lives are on the line, and I took an oath to uphold and defend the Constitution.”
She also criticized the actions of Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt who issued a statement shortly before the LCC ruling that urged residents to voluntarily comply with the restrictions, but added that the order likely violated state constitutional and statutory protections for religious freedom and should not be enforced by arrest, prosecution, fines or imprisonment for worshiping.
“Yesterday, I spent time clearing up confusion and hoping common sense would prevail among Republican leadership in the House and the Senate,” Kelly said. “The team at the Kansas Department of Emergency Management spent a large part of yesterday fielding calls from emergency managers across the state who were confused by the attorney general’s nonbinding memo and were seeking guidance on how to proceed.
“That’s what I meant yesterday when I said that political games have real-life consequences,” the governor continued. “That’s what my Health Secretary, Dr. (Lee) Norman, meant when he said a pandemic is no place for politics."
Kelly said she was hopeful the high court would make a decision before the weekend.
"We do not have time to play political games during a pandemic," Kelly said. "I’m confident the Supreme Court will take up this matter and adjudicate it quickly.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.