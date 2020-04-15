Gov. Laura Kelly has extended the statewide stay-at-home order until midnight Sunday, May 3, in response to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic that continues to add new cases and deaths in Kansas on a daily basis.
The governor announced the extension during her afternoon COVID-19 press briefing, Wednesday, April 15. State health officials are predicting COVID-19 will peak in late April in Kansas.
Kansas has 1,494 confirmed cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) in 63 counties that have resulted in 342 hospitalizations and 76 deaths as of 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, according to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE). The state added 68 more cases and seven more deaths since Tuesday, April 14. KDHE reported Wednesday that the state has recorded 13,174 negative tests.
The KDHE report indicated Miami County has four cases, which is unchanged from Tuesday. Wyandotte County has the most cases at 363, followed by Johnson County, 334, Sedgwick County, 209, and Leavenworth County, 93, according to KDHE.
Gov. Kelly's initial statewide stay-at-home order, which went into effect March 30, was set to expire April 19, before today's extension to May 3.
The governor's statewide emergency declaration that limits mass gatherings to no more than 10 people remains in effect until Friday, May 1, unless she rescinds it before that date or extends it.
