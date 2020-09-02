Sherry Richmond (left) and her daughters Abby (center) and Gracie hold up signs supporting Paola High School staff for all they are doing to keep the school open Wednesday morning, Sept. 2. Abby and Grace play for the Lady Panther volleyball team. The Miami County Health Department came out with new "close-contact" guidelines Wednesday, Sep. 2, that could end some of the quarantines currently in place for students.