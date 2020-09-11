The Miami County Health Department has reported the first confirmed death of a Miami County resident due to COVID-19.
The individual, a woman over the age of 60, was a patient in an area hospital at the time of her passing on Thursday, Sept. 10, according to a health department news release issued Friday, Sep. 11. The woman was not identified in the report.
“Our hearts are with the family, friends and neighbors who are grieving,” said Rita McKoon, Miami County Health Department director. “This loss is deeply felt by our entire staff at the health department, and we extend our deepest sympathies to the loved ones during this time of loss.”
Miami County has seen a surge in cases. The health department reported Wednesday, Sept. 9, the county has recorded 282 COVID-19 cases, with 61 active cases, including two active clusters being monitored.
Community transmission of COVID-19 is currently moderate-to-high in Miami County, reported Christena Beer, the health department’s disease investigator, at the County Commission’s Sept. 2 meeting.
Symptoms of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, include: fever, cough, chills, muscle pain, sore throat, new loss of taste or smell, fatigue, diarrhea and/or shortness of breath/difficulty breathing, according to the release.
The health department urges individuals who have symptoms to please stay home and contact their health care provider or local health department for guidance on testing.
“As COVID-19 continues to spread, we must all do what we can to keep each other safe and healthy,” McKoon said.
The health department said residents can stay informed by visiting the Miami County Health Department Facebook page,
www.kdheks.gov/coronavirus or http://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus.
