LINN COUNTY – An investigation is underway after a caller alerted authorities to a dead body that was found Wednesday, Sept. 7, in a hayfield just south of the Miami/Linn County line near Middle Creek.

Linn County Sheriff Kevin Friend issued a news release Thursday, Sept. 8, stating that the Linn County Sheriff’s Office received a call at 5:51 p.m. Wednesday from a person who said that a dead body was found in the area of 2400 and Iliff roads just west of Kansas Highway 7 and east of Parker.

Senior Managing Editor Brian McCauley can be reached at (913) 294-2311 or brian.mccauley@miconews.com.

