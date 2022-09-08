LINN COUNTY – An investigation is underway after a caller alerted authorities to a dead body that was found Wednesday, Sept. 7, in a hayfield just south of the Miami/Linn County line near Middle Creek.
Linn County Sheriff Kevin Friend issued a news release Thursday, Sept. 8, stating that the Linn County Sheriff’s Office received a call at 5:51 p.m. Wednesday from a person who said that a dead body was found in the area of 2400 and Iliff roads just west of Kansas Highway 7 and east of Parker.
Deputies responded and confirmed the report, and detectives were called to begin investigating the findings, according to the release.
Deputies canvassed the area and discovered a vehicle on the property in a wooded area. The vehicle and body were separated by some distance and not within sight of one another. Items of personal property were found scattered about the property. The body was collected and sent for forensic review, but the identity of the body has not yet been identified, according to the release.
Linn County deputies and detectives departed the scene Wednesday following the collection of the body and all found property. Personnel returned to the area Thursday in the daylight hours to search for any other items. Detectives are being assisted by the Drone Operations Unit to fully search the property as it is a large area, according to the release.
Linn County detectives are working with the Ottawa Police Department on the investigation as investigators believe there may be a connection with a case from the Ottawa jurisdiction, according to the release.
Ottawa Police Chief Adam Weingartner also issued a media release Thursday regarding the missing person case of 30-year-old Garrett Russell. Russell, who is a resident of Lawrence, was reported missing Aug. 31 by a family member who lives in Ottawa.
Tips received by the department suggested Russell may have been in or associated with areas in Osawatomie and Kansas City, Kan., sometime after Aug. 24 and before Sept. 2, according to the release.
A Toyota Camry registered to Russell also was reported missing from his Lawrence residence, and it was the vehicle Linn County deputies discovered Wednesday, Sept. 7, not far from the body, according to the release.
Investigators are still working to confirm the identity of the body.
