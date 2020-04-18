A federal judge has granted a temporary restraining order against Gov. Laura Kelly’s executive order that limits religious gatherings to no more than 10 people. The judge issued the ruling Saturday evening, April 18.
First Baptist Church of Dodge City and Calvary Baptist Church of Junction City filed a motion in U.S. District Court for Kansas which alleged that enforcement of restrictions on religious activity in defendant Gov. Kelly’s Executive Order 20-18 would violate the plaintiffs’ rights, including their First Amendment right to the free exercise of religion.
The temporary restraining order was granted to the two churches that are plaintiffs in the case.
A hearing on the plaintiffs’ request for a preliminary injunction is scheduled for 9 a.m. Thursday, April 23.
In granting the temporary restraining order, U.S. District Judge John W. Broomes wrote that “given the limited record before the court at this stage of the proceedings, and the gravity of the issues involved, the court is somewhat hesitant to simply say that Plaintiffs are free to conduct their religious services using the same social distancing and protective measures specified in the executive orders for similar exempt activities.”
The judge also acknowledged defendant Gov. Kelly has not had the opportunity to put on evidence that might support stricter safety measures for religious services. At the temporary restraining order hearing, the plaintiffs set forth specific plans for social distancing and safety precautions that appear to exceed the general requirements for similar exempt activities under EO 20-25 for their churches.
“Until the court has an opportunity to hear evidence on these matters, the terms of the temporary restraining order will require plaintiffs to comply with their proposed measures,” the judge wrote.
The measures include a long list of requirements for both churches that deal with social distancing and maintaining a safe environment.
For the Dodge City church, some of those requirements include high-risk individuals will be advised not to attend the in-person service; attendees will be advised to bring their own PPE, including masks and gloves; attendees will be advised not to engage in hand shaking or other physical contact; the in-person service will be limited to 50 individuals in a space that has a capacity for 300 individuals.
The Junction City church faces similar requirements.
After the ruling, Gov. Kelly in her response encouraged Kansans to limit mass gatherings, practice social distancing and stay home.
“We are in the middle of an unprecedented pandemic,” Kelly said. “We all want to resume our normal lives as soon as possible, but for now the data and science tell us there’s still a serious threat from COVID-19 – and when we gather in large groups, the virus spreads.
“My executive order is about saving Kansans’ lives and slowing the spread of the virus to keep our neighbors, our families and our loved ones safe,” Kelly said. “Kansas has had six deaths and more than 80 cases of COVID-19 that have originated from religious gatherings. The court’s temporary order noted that, given the gravity of the issues involved, the order only applies to the two plaintiffs to the lawsuit. All other religious gatherings must continue to adhere to the requirements of Executive Order 20-25 and limit gatherings to 10 or fewer attendees.”
The governor said Kansas is not alone in restricting gatherings, including religious gatherings. A majority of states and hundreds of local governments across the country have imposed similar temporary restrictions to combat the COVID-19 pandemic, she said.
“There have been at least eight other legal challenges like this one, and so far none of them have ruled against a mass gathering restriction like ours. Courts across the country have recognized that during this pandemic emergency the law allows governments to prioritize proper public health and safety,” Kelly said.
“This is not about religion. This is about a public health crisis,” Kelly said.
The governor said the ruling was just a preliminary step.
“There is still a long way to go in this case, and we will continue to be proactive and err on the side of caution where Kansans’ health and safety is at stake,” Kelly said.
Senate President Susan Wagle had this to say following this ruling:
“Governor Kelly ignored the state’s top legal advisor when he said the order was unconstitutional and wasted precious time and money by taking her legislative partners to the State Supreme Court when we tried to warn her,” Wagle said.
Dr. Lee Norman, Secretary of the Kansas Department of Health and Environment, said nothing has changed related to the need to practice social distancing and avoid mass gatherings.
“As Kansans, we have a responsibility to keep our neighbors, friends and family safe. Please do not gather in groups larger than 10 people,” Norman said. “As we see ramped-up testing across the state, we still must exercise extreme caution in our daily activities. It bears repeating: stay safe, stay home, save lives.”
