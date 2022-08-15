The expansion of Kansas Highway 68 to four lanes is no longer a pipe dream.
On Monday, Aug. 15, the project moved from the development phase to the construction pipeline. The expansion is not to be confused with T-Works projects currently taking place on K-68 between Louisburg and Paola.
Gov. Laura Kelly announced that the expansion of K-68 to four lanes between U.S. Highway 169 and U.S. Highway 69 is one of 11 projects across the state that are moving to the construction phase as part of a $10 billion plan called the Eisenhower Legacy Transportation Program or IKE program administered through the Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT).
Kelly read off the list of 11 projects during a stopover in Andover, Kan., where significant improvements are scheduled to take place on Kellogg Avenue in the Wichita metro area as part of the IKE program.
Transportation Secretary Julie Lorenz said all 11 projects are scheduled to begin construction within the next three years, but a rise in construction costs could delay that schedule.
“We’re going to be cautiously aggressive,” she said.
Lorenz said communities have been advocating for these projects for years.
“We have major infrastructure needs in our state, and we can’t put them off any longer,” Lorenz said.
In 2020, Kelly signed the state’s new 10-year transportation plan, which put previously delayed improvements to K-68 in Miami County back on the radar.
The program will impact every part of the state, as money is slated to be spent in all 105 counties in Kansas during the next decade.
In total, the 11 projects in the second round of the IKE program are estimated to cost $525 million, and when combined with the first-round projects represent an investment of more than $1 billion in the state’s roadway system, Kelly said Monday.
The governor said the projects will enhance safety, create jobs and encourage economic development in the future.
The IKE program also calls for the completion of the previously abandoned T-Works projects. Two of those projects involve improvements to K-68 in Miami County that are currently underway.
In February, KDOT began work on those projects, including constructing turning lanes and access roads at various locations, widening K-68 to a four-lane expressway from Spring Valley Road east to U.S. 69 at Louisburg, constructing left-turn lanes at K-68 and Somerset Road and building an access road to the Louisburg Cider Mill on the north side of the highway, according to KDOT.
One of the provisions of the IKE program passed by the state Legislature in 2020 is that communities make a commitment of paying 10 percent of the total cost of the expansion project. In this case, that falls on the shoulders of Miami County because the K-68 expansion is contained wholly within the county.
KDOT officials said during the County Commission’s July 6 study session the four-lane expansion project is expected to cost $40 million, so the state would be looking for a commitment of $4 million from Miami County.
But because the county has agreed to maintain all the frontage roads created by the expansion, KDOT officials knocked $2.5 million off the $4 million match, leaving the county with a $1.5 million price tag.
“One good thing about this is it looks like there’s a huge potential that this goes into the pipeline in 2024,” county Road and Bridge Director J.R. McMahon told commissioners in July.
With escalating costs of around 8 percent, KDOT made it clear during the study session that if the cost of the project increased by 2024, the state would not be back asking the county for more matching funds.
County officials did not have to tell KDOT how they are going to cover the $1.5 million — just make a commitment to paying it, said Wayne Gudmonson, KDOT engineer for District 4 which covers Miami and 16 other counties in southeast Kansas.
The county also could make installment payments, rather than having to come up with the cash all at once, the KDOT officials said during the July 6 study session.
Commissioners voted 5-0 to commit to the project during their regular meeting that afternoon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.