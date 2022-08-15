220817_mr_k68_01

Construction crews on Monday, Aug. 15, continued to work on two T-Works road projects on Kansas Highway 68 between U.S. Highway 169 and U.S. Highway 69. That stretch of K-68 will be expanded to four lanes as one of 11 state roadway improvement projects announced Monday by Gov. Laura Kelly.

 Brian McCauley / Miami County Republic

The expansion of Kansas Highway 68 to four lanes is no longer a pipe dream.

On Monday, Aug. 15, the project moved from the development phase to the construction pipeline. The expansion is not to be confused with T-Works projects currently taking place on K-68 between Louisburg and Paola.

News Editor Doug Carder can be reached at (913) 294-2311 or doug.carder@miconews.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Trending Videos