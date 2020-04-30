On Thursday, April 30, Gov. Laura Kelly outlined a three-phase plan, followed by a phase-out period, for reopening the state after she lifts the stay-at-home order at midnight, Monday, May 3, and initiates phase one - which includes continuing to limit mass gatherings to 10 or fewer people and maintaining social distancing of at least six feet.
The governor said during her televised address that she will evaluate the state’s disease spread, testing rates, death rates, hospitalizations, ability of state and local public health authorities to contain outbreaks and conduct contact tracing, and availability of personal protective equipment when determining if the state should move to the next phase. If these criteria are favorable, Kelly said phase two would go into effect no sooner than May 18.
Under phase one, mass gatherings are limited to no more than 10 people. Masks are strongly encouraged in public settings, and people must continue the social distance requirement of six feet. Telework is strongly encouraged when possible, and any employee exhibiting symptoms should be required to stay at home.
People should minimize or avoid nonessential travel, and follow Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) travel and quarantine guidelines for travel to high-risk areas.
Activities and venues not allowed to open under phase one include:
- Community centers
- Large entertainment venues with capacity of 2,000 or more
- Fairs, festivals, parades, and graduations
- Public swimming pools
- Organized sports facilities
- Summer camps
- Indoor leisure spaces
Businesses that will not be allowed to reopen under phase one include:
- Bars and night clubs, excluding already operating curbside and carryout services.
- Casinos (non-tribal)
- Theaters, museums, and other indoor leisure spaces (trampoline parks, arcades, etc.)
- Fitness centers and gyms
- Nail salons, barber shops, hair salons, tanning salons, tattoo parlors and other personal service businesses where close contact cannot be avoided.
Local governments retain authority to impose equal or more stringent restrictions on businesses during this phase, the governor said.
K-12 facilities remain subject to the provisions of Executive Order 20-07 regarding school closures, including the requirement that fewer than 10 students, instructors, or staff be present for normal operations. K-12 facilities should continue to follow the guidelines of the Continuous Learning Plan developed by the Kansas State Department of Education.
Districts with facilities in more than one county or city should follow any applicable directives issued by the county and city in which their district office is located. Higher education facilities that are closed before May 4 should remain closed for in-person learning or events involving groups of more than 10 individuals present at a time.
Licensed childcare facilities may continue operations pursuant to state and local regulations. Libraries also are allowed to reopen under phase one.
The second phase, which would begin no earlier than May 18, would limit mass gatherings to 30 people, and social distancing of at least six feet would still be required. Masks are strongly encouraged in public settings.
Telework is strongly encouraged when possible. Any employee exhibiting symptoms should be required to stay home.
Activities not allowed under phase two include:
- Large entertainment venues with capacity of 2,000 or more
- Fairs, festivals, parades, and graduations
- Summer camps
Businesses allowed to reopen under phase two include:
- Bars and nightclubs at 50 percent total occupancy
- Casinos (non-tribal) if compliant with guidelines approved by the KDHE.
Education, activities and venues allowed to operate under the second phase include:
- Childcare facilities
- Libraries
- Swimming pools
- Community centers
- Organized sports facilities and tournaments with some exceptions
Education guidelines remain the same as phase one except that gatherings are limited to no more than 30 people.
Under the third phase, which would begin no earlier than June 1, mass gatherings are limited to no more than 90 people. For businesses, on-site staffing is unrestricted. Individuals should adhere to personal hygiene guidelines and remain home if they feel sick. Non-essential travel can resume.
Education guidelines remain the same as phases one and two, except that gatherings are limited to no more than 90 people.
The phase-out period would begin no earlier than June 15. Under the phase out, individuals maintain social distancing where applicable, adhere to personal hygiene guidelines and remain home if they are sick.
Employers should follow any additional guidance for businesses and employees that is released.
Travel is unrestricted.
To review the guidelines, the full document is available at covid.ks.gov.
"We have been through quite an ordeal these last two months," Kelly said. "The breadth of change we’ve all been forced to accept in a matter of weeks has been drastic, disorienting, and utterly disruptive. In some ways, this crisis has brought out the best in us as Kansans. It has reminded us what truly matters in life, and how much we need each other, despite what this polarized world would have us believe.
"It has redefined everyday heroism and humanity and taught us to notice these acts, and give thanks for them, more intentionally," she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.